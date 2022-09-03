NCAA Football

Twitter Reacts to Ohio State's Week 1 Win Over Notre Dame

C.J. Stroud had a solid start to the season in the victory

By Sanjesh Singh

College football is now in session, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a strong start.

The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes fought to a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, with C.J. Stroud easily outplaying Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Stroud tossed two touchdowns to go with 223 yards while completing 24 of 34 passes (his deep throws, however, still need polishing). Buchner, on the other hand, logged 177 passing yards on 10-for-18 passes completed. He completed his first eight passes, but couldn’t sustain it.

Ohio State’s running game was also clearly the dominant one between the two, with TreVeyon Henderson (15 carries, 91 yards) and Miyan Williams (14 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD) both averaging over six yards per carry. 

Here’s what social media had to say following the contest, with Ohio State fan LeBron James, who was in attendance, kicking it off:

