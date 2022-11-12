LSU Tigers

Twitter Roasts LSU for Having Broth, Hot Chocolate on Sideline Vs. Arkansas

The Tigers had plans to keep warm during their game in Arkansas

By Max Molski

SEC football isn’t typically known for chilly temperatures, but the LSU Tigers were more than prepared for some unusual weather on Saturday.

The No. 7 Tigers trekked to Fayetteville, Ark., for a conference clash with Arkansas and were met with a frosty field for their 11 a.m. local time kickoff.

What was Brian Kelly’s plan for keeping his squad warm on the sidelines? Hot liquids.

Along with coffee and hot chocolate, the Tigers had a dedicated dispenser for broth. 

Other players also received oxygen to combat the cold.

Despite the 34 degree temperature at kickoff, people on Twitter shared little sympathy with LSU.

The weather definitely played a role in slowing down an LSU offense that’s averaged over 30 points per game this season. The Tigers took a 6-3 lead over the Razorbacks into halftime.

