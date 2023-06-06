NFL

Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint, Cleveland police say

Police say the players were robbed by six masked suspects when leaving a nightclub

By Max Molski

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint when leaving a nightclub Monday night, according to police.

Police redacted the players’ names from their report. The AP reported that cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were the ones involved.

The players were leaving the nightclub around 3:30 a.m. on Monday before six masked suspects jumped out of a car, robbed the players of their jewelry and fled the scene in a truck that belonged to one of the players, according to police.

Neither player was injured, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Newsome took to social media Monday night and said “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

On top of Newsome and Winfrey, Browns running back Demetric Felton’s car reportedly was stolen from a parking garage on Sunday.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA 2 hours ago

What are the CBA changes in the NBA? Full breakdown for 2023-24 season

golf 2 hours ago

Why did the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge? Here's a full breakdown

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski briefly addressed the situation after the team opened its first mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

“I’m glad our guys are ok,” he said. “I want our guys, I want all of our community to be safe.”

This article tagged under:

NFLCleveland Browns
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us