Two More LAFC Players Test Positive for the Coronavirus

Two more Los Angeles Football Club players have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting cancellation of all in-person activities at its training facility, the Major League Soccer team announced Friday.

The players were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in testing conducted following Wednesday night's 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo. All other players and team personnel have returned consecutive negative test results and do not have any symptoms, according to the team.

The team announced Wednesday a player had tested positive for the coronavirus. All three players who tested positive have entered self-isolation and will be monitored by the team's medical staff.

None of the names of the players who have tested positive have been released.

All MLS players undergo polymerase chain reaction tests every other day, including the day before each game. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.

There was no immediate response to an email sent to a team official about the status of Sunday's game at San Jose.

The latest two positive tests increases the number of positive tests among players on Los Angeles professional teams announced since Tuesday to five.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday following a positive coronavirus test. The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday starting guard Ryan Groy had tested positive.