UCLA and USC in Negotiations for Move to Big Ten Conference, Reports Say

UCLA and USC are in negotiations to move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference in a shift that would dramatically re-shape the college sports landscape, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times, citing multiple sources, reported Thursday that the Trojans and Bruins would leave for the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024. The move is expected to include all sports, except beach volleyball, a source told the Times.

The Pac-12 Conference has not confirmed the negotiations, first reported by the Mercury News. ESPN reported, citing a source, that the process of formally applying to the Big Ten is underway.

UCLA and USC have been members of the Pac-12 Conference for nearly a century. The Bruins and Trojans would move form one storied athletic conference on the West Coast to another based in Chicago with schools primarily in the Midwest.

The Big Ten schools include the Universities of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, as well as Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Rutgers.