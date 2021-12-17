UCLA

UCLA Men's Basketball Game Against North Carolina Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

Earlier this week, the Bruins women's basketball team's game against Texas Southern was canceled due to COVID, as was the men's game against Alabama State.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The UCLA men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday against North Carolina was canceled Friday due to COVID-19 problems in the Bruins program.

The team announced the cancellation of the CBS Sports Classic game in a tweet Friday morning. The game was scheduled to be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It will not be rescheduled.

UCLA's team-related activities have been paused and the status of future games is to be determined, the school's athletic department said.

On Thursday, the Bruins women’s basketball game against Texas Southern was canceled due to COVID protocols. 

Earlier this week, the Bruins game against Alabama State also was called off because of COVID-19 protocols. The decision was announced Wednesday an hour before the fourth-ranked Bruins were set to take the court.

Some players from both teams were on the court when they were informed. Earlier in the day, UCLA said coach Mick Cronin would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

He was set to be replaced by associate head coach Darren Savino.

Fans streaming toward Pauley Pavilion were taken by surprise as word of mouth spread. The arena had yet to be opened to the public.

Alabama State had been in the Los Angeles area since last week, when the Hornets lost at Pepperdine 79-62 on Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

