What to Know When UCLA and USC Rumble at the Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA renew their rivalry Saturday with more than the Victory Bell on the line.

The Trojans enter the clash ranked No. 7. The Bruins are ranked 16th.

The Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) can secure a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win, which would also take them one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley's first season.

The Bruins (8-2, 5-2, No. 16 CFP), who need help to play for the conference championship after their 34-28 loss to Arizona last week, are looking to duplicate their emphatic 62-33 beatdown of the Trojans from last season in front of the largest crowd of the season at the Rose Bowl.

Here's what to know about the game.

When is the USC-UCLA football game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Rose Bowl. The game will be broadcast on FOX. USC leads the series 51-33-7.

What's at stake for the Trojans and Bruins?

Bragging rights in the City of Angels aren’t the only thing at stake as the Trojans will claim a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a victory over the Bruins. USC would also maintain a path to the College Football Playoff, highlighting how dramatic the turnaround has been in Lincoln Riley’s first season in charge. UCLA lost control of its route to Las Vegas with a surprising 34-28 loss to Arizona, but holding on to the Victory Bell for another year would soften that blow.

What are the key matchups?

USC QB Caleb Williams vs. UCLA’s pass rush. The Bruins were shredded by Wildcats QB Jayden de Laura when he extended plays and gave his receivers more time to get open, and that is arguably the biggest strength of the electrifying Williams. UCLA must contain the sophomore and tackle him when it has the chance. If edge rushers Laiatu Latu (9 1/2 tackles for loss, eight sacks) and Grayson Murphy (nine TFLs, five sacks) are not up to the task, Williams will add to his 3,010 yards passing and Pac-12-best 31 touchdowns against two interceptions.

Who are the players to watch?

USC: RB Austin Jones took over as the lead tailback after Travis Dye sustained a season-ending ankle injury in a 55-17 win last week over Colorado, rushing for 74 yards and catching four passes for 39 yards with a touchdown. The Stanford transfer will have to show all facets of his game in replacing the well-rounded Dye, spelled by dynamic freshman Raleek Brown and speedy ex-TCU runner Darwin Barlow.

UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn’t at his best against the Wildcats, throwing for 245 yards and one touchdown while taking three sacks. His inability to get on track as a runner, netting 24 yards on 11 carries, might give the Trojans a template to copy. Thompson-Robinson delivered his signature performance against USC last season, accounting for 395 yards and six touchdowns in the 62-33 pummeling.

Did you know?