The U.S. Open returns to LA after a 75-year hiatus

Lights, camera, golf!

Golf's third major championship, the U.S. Open, makes its cinematic return to Los Angeles Thursday through Sunday as the Los Angeles Country Club is set to host the 123rd U.S. Open.

Here's what to know about the event.

Where is the U.S. Open being played?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The exclusive Los Angeles Country Club, situated on the Westside of LA, will host the U.S Open on its North Course. This is the club's first time hosting the U.S. Open in its history, despite its illustrious background.

The club has undergone major reconstruction since 2009 to get it ready for tournaments like the U.S Open, with golf course designer Gil Hanse at the forefront. The club looked to return back to its early roots and follow in the footsteps of George Thomas, the architect that made the North Course what it is today.

When was the U.S. Open last played in Los Angeles?

The last time this tournament was in Los Angeles was in 1948 where it was played at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. The winner of that tournament was none other than PGA hall of famer Ben Hogan where he won his first U.S. Open title.

The U.S. Open is home to the greatest golfers in the world with Scottie Scheffler as the favorite to take it all this year and win his second major title.

Some of the biggest names in golf are going to be teeing off in LA as the U.S. Open is set to begin. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on June 12, 2023.

Are there any California-born golfers competing?

The last California born golfer to win the U.S. Open was Tiger Woods in 2008.

There are seven golfers from California competing this year's U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala

How to watch the U.S. Open

Coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open will be on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Here’s the tournament schedule:

Round 1 (Thursday, June 15)

6:40 a.m. to 10 a.m., Peacock

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USA

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Round 2 (Friday, June 16)

6:40 a.m. to 10 a.m., Peacock

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USA

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Round 3 (Saturday, June 17)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Round 4 (Sunday, June 18)

9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Peacock

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. NBC and Peacock