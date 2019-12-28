USC

USC Fires Defensive Coordinator, Special Teams Coach

City News Service

The USC Trojans have parted ways with defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach John Baxter, school officials announced Saturday.

"I want to thank Coach Pendergast and Coach Baxter for their dedicated service and efforts," head coach Clay Helton said. "However, in evaluating our team's performance this year and after consulting with AD Mike Bohn, it is evident that these changes are necessary.

"Although we did fight through adversity all season and we showed improvement over the previous year, my coaching staff and I fell short of fielding a championship team. We are taking immediate steps to improve our competitiveness and meet the winning expectations of our student-athletes and fans."

The Trojans concluded a disappointing 8-5 season with Friday night's 49-24 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Earlier this month, new university Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced that Helton would remain the team's head coach.

