USC football placed on probation and fined by NCAA for violating coaching staff rules

Southern California's football program has been fined $50,000 and placed on probation for one year by the NCAA because of multiple violations of coaching staff rules over two seasons.

The NCAA and USC announced Tuesday they reached a settlement in the case.

An NCAA investigation found that USC exceeded the allowed number of countable coaches during the 2022 season along with spring practices in 2023. Eight analysts did on- and off-field coaching during that period, exceeding the permissible number by six.

Both parties also agreed that Lincoln Riley violated head coach responsibility rules but that he would not be suspended.

The NCAA changed its rules restricting the number of coaches and their duties in January 2023. At the same time, head coach responsibilities were shifted from a rebuttable presumption to an automatic attachment.

“Because Riley was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff, Riley rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change. For the same reasons, the parties also agreed that a suspension penalty for Riley was not appropriate," the NCAA said in a news release announcing the settlement.

The NCAA also restricted USC from having its special teams analyst in practice and film review for six consecutive days during two weeks of the 2024-25 season. The remaining analysts will be restricted from practice and film review for six consecutive days during four weeks of the 2024-25 season.

“Since learning of potential violations related to our football program in May 2023, USC has worked cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and with the Committee on Infractions, as we identified and acknowledged violations, issued corrective measures, and submitted a negotiated resolution in a timely fashion that was approved by the Committee,” USC athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity in our athletic programs.”