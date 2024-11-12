USC football and Rams coaching legend John Robinson dies at 89

Long-time USC football and NFL coach John Robinson, who led the Trojans to a national title in 1978 and ranks among the most successful coaches in school history, has died at age 89.

In a news release, USC said the revered College Football Hall of Fame member died Monday due to complications from pneumonia in Louisiana.

The 1978 national championship was one of eight bowl games that Robinson guided the Trojans to during his two stints at USC. Robinson racked up 104 wins and 35 losses during his 12 years at USC from 1976 to 1982 and 1993 to 1997.

Only two USC coaches have more wins -- John McKay and Howard Jones. Robinson never had a losing record at USC.

His 1978 team was named national champions by the UPI coaches' poll, while Bear Bryant's Alabama won the AP title.

Robinson also became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine-year tenure with the NFL club. Sean McVay passed Robinson's career victories total only last month.

He is among the few football coaches to find success both at the college a pro levels.

He finished his NFL career 75-68 with the Rams after taking the NFL job in 1983. Robinson reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, winning four playoff games and advancing to two NFC championship games.

Robinson spent six seasons coaching UNLV after his second USC tenure, also serving a stint as the Rebels' athletic director. He was most recently a senior consultant at LSU from 2019 to 2021 during coach Ed Orgeron's tenure.

Robinson was born July 25, 1935, in Chicago, and he grew up in the Bay Area, attending prep school with John Madden and graduating from high school in 1954. He played tight end on Oregon's 1958 Rose Bowl championship team before beginning his coaching career with the Ducks.

Robinson spent many years between his coaching jobs in broadcasting on television and radio. He returned to football five years ago at LSU as a consultant to Orgeron, the former USC coach.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his four children, two stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.

A celebration of Robinson’s life will be held following the college football season, in accordance with his wishes.