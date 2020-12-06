Football

USC-UCLA Football Game Set for 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Rose Bowl

USC leads the all-time series between the schools, 48-32, with seven ties.

By City News Service

59028147
Getty Images

The annual USC-UCLA football game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl, USC announced Sunday. 

The Trojans will be coming off a rare Sunday game against Washington State at the Coliseum, which was postponed to allow for the return of Trojan players who are in isolation due to COVID-19 positive tests or in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. 

The Trojans were 3-0 going into the Sunday's game, which was scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff. The Bruins are 3-2 on the season after beating Arizona State, 25-18, on Saturday night in Tempe, Arizona. 

USC leads the all-time series between the schools, 48-32, with seven ties. The Trojans won last year's game, 52-35, at the Coliseum. Saturday's game will be televised on ABC.

Mark Cuban Dec 3

Russell Wilson Tells Mark Cuban: ‘I Would Love to Own the Seattle Seahawks One Day'

Premier League Dec 5

‘Welcome Home': Premier League's Soul Is Back as Fans Return

Football Dec 5

Marv Marinovich, Former USC Football Captain, Dies at 81

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

FootballUCLAsportsUSC Trojans
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us