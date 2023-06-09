USMNT Vs. Mexico in Nations League semifinal: date, rosters, location

The U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico will face off in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League next week.

The sides are set to meet June 15 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in only the second edition of the CONCACAF Nations League since the inaugural tournament in 2019, when the final was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

That time, the U.S. defeated Mexico 2-1 to crown themselves champions of CONCACAF.

Both teams have had similar problems since then, with an early exit from the World Cup in Qatar last year that left them without head coaches.

Diego Cocca was announced head coach of Mexico in February, replacing Tata Martino. The U.S. is now in its second interim manager after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired and an investigation was launched into a 1992 domestic violence incident involving his wife.

Anthony Hudson acted as interim manager but recently left the post. Now, the U.S. will be led by its next interim manager, B.J. Callaghan.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. The winner will go on to face the winner between Canada and Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final June 18.

Callaghan released his 24-man roster ahead of the semifinal. Here’s who made the cut:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender, Josh Cohen, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna, Alan Soñora

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Taylor Booth, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Alex Zendejas

Diego Cocca released a preliminary 40-man roster for two friendlies, the Nations League and the Gold Cup. The roster will need to be whittled down before the game against the U.S., but here’s who’s in at the moment:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo, Santos Luis Ángel Malagón, José Antonio Rodríguez

Defenders: Julián Araujo, César Montes, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, Jesús Gallardo, Víctor Guzmán

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Carlos Rodríguez, Ozziel Herrera, Erick Sánchez, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Gerardo Chávez

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez, Henry Martín, Uriel Antuna