Los Angeles Lakers

Vandalized mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant restored in downtown LA

The defaced mural was created following the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Restoration of a mural depicting Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is complete.
NBCLA

Restoration efforts for a vandalized mural depicting a Lakers legend and his young daughter that received a boost from the team's newest star are complete.

The restored mural featuring Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, is on the side of a building at the corner of 14th and Main streets in downtown Los Angeles. The mural depicts Bryant holding and kissing his young daughter, who is holding a basketball and wearing a Lakers No. 8 jersey.

Lakers star Luka Dončić provided a $5,000 donation to help restore the mural.

"Kobe is LA. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally," Dončić said in a statement provided by the Luka Dončić Foundation. "I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored."

The five-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team selection and Bryant are featured in a mural in Beverly Grove.

Vandals covered the mural in downtown LA with black and white paint sometime around April 29.

Artist Louie 'Sloe' Motion created the artwork that honors the Hall of Fame basketball player, who won five NBA championships and played his entire career with the Lakers, and his teen daughter.

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna Bryant, were on a helicopter when it crashed Jan. 26, 2020, into a hillside in the Calabasas area northwest of Los Angeles.

Police have not identified any suspects in the vandalism.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersNBAKobe BryantDowntown LA
