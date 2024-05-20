sports

Watch: Vanessa Bryant joins ribbon cutting at renovated Nickerson Gardens gym

The Nickerson Gardens housing complex, originally designed in 1955 by prolific architect Paul Revere Williams, had a special connection to Kobe Bryant and his youth basketball program.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Vanessa Bryant joined Nickerson Gardens residents Monday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of refurbished gym at the public housing community in Watts.

Nickerson Gardens, managed by the Housing Authority of Los Angeles, was chosen for the project by the widow of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. The decision was made, in part, because it's the former site of the Boys and Girls Club where Kobe Bryant hosted his "Mamba League" youth basketball program.

The ribbon cutting was inside the renovated basketball court featuring a mural of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

The apartment complex originally designed by Paul Revere Williams, one of Los Angeles' most prolific architects, has 1,066 units and shared open spaces, including a central playground.

Vanessa Bryant is the chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit aims to create opportunities for underserved young athletes in honor of Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles.

