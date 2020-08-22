El Trafico

Vela Leaves El Trafico With Injury, Galaxy Beats LAFC 2-0

The Galaxy (1-3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak against LAFC (2-1-3) and improved to 5-2, including playoffs, in the cross-town rivalry known as El Trafico.

By Associated Press

Harry How/Getty Images

Ethan Zubak scored his first MLS goal and the LA Galaxy beat Los Angeles 2-0 on Saturday in the short — and, ultimately, disappointing — return of 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela.

Vela, who did not compete in the MLS is Back Tournament due to family reasons, left the game in the 57th minute after suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg.

Zubak, a 21-year-old Los Angeles native, headed home an entry by Julian Araujo in the 26th, and Sebastian Lletget added a goal in the 54th, bouncing a cross by Araujo past goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

