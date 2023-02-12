Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl

The former Broncos head coach helped the Eagles prepare for the Chiefs

By Dave Zangaro

Fangio reportedly signed contract to help Eagles prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help.

Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help the coaching staff leading up to Super Bowl LVII, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to the reports, the 64-year-old actually spent his time helping the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff prepare to face Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense in the Super Bowl. The Eagles like to have that opposing viewpoint in the room.

After the Super Bowl is over, Fangio’s contract with the Eagles is up and he’s set to join the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.

Fangio has a ton of ties to this Eagles coaching staff and there are many Fangio staples in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Fangio even spent time this summer at training camp with the Eagles.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Colts Planning to Hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as Head Coach

Super Bowl LVII Live Updates: Everything to Know Before Chiefs-Eagles

Fangio is a Dunmore, Pennsylvania, native and began his coaching career there in the late 70s. He began his NFL career with the Saints in 1986 and has had a storied career in the league.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesNFLSuper BowlSuper Bowl 57
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us