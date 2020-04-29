Vin Scully Calms Concerned Fans With Audio Message

Hello everybody, wherever you may be.

Since the moment the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that legendary broadcaster Vin Scully had suffered a fall and was hospitalized, concerned fans across the globe sent their prayers and get well soon greetings to the 92-year-old.

Scully spent five days at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, and the team published an update on Scully on April 25, stating the Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer had returned home and was resting comfortably with his wife Sandra.

Nonetheless, fans remained concerned about Scully's health over the weekend and hoped that they could hear or see that he was doing better from the man himself.

Scully must have heard those concerns loud and clear as he quelled any anxiety from Dodgers' fans with an audio message in his iconic baritone voice that was posted on the Los Angeles Dodgers Twitter account late Monday night.

An update from Vin Scully himself. pic.twitter.com/WJOWLiHQX5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2020

"I'm so grateful to be home," he said. "And I also would like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my head-first sliding accident. In case you care, I was called out.

“Now I want to take a time out to salute others, the first responders out there who are helping all of us during this unusual time.”

Scully originally fell at his home in Calabasas last week and the team reported the news of his hospitalization shortly thereafter. Scully retired from broadcasting after the 2016 season to spend more time with his family.