Viral Tom Brady Clip About Jalen Hurts QB Sneaks Is Misleading

No, Tom Brady didn't actually diss Jalen Hurts' success originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As if there were any other way for 2022 to go out, we've got a viral clip of Tom Brady appearing to diss Jalen Hurts... being taken largely out of context.

A short video of Brady being asked about Hurts' quarterback sneak success this year made the rounds online overnight into Friday morning, and at first blush many fans seem to think Brady is brushing off Hurts' accomplishments.

Here's the clip, in which Brady does his best Owen Wilson impression:

"REPORTER: I just wanted to ask if you've been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year. He's done it 29 times...

"BRADY: Wow.

"REPORTER: ...and converted 27...

"BRADY: Wow.

"REPORTER: ...it's never been done that many times. I think the most you ever had in a season was 18...

"BRADY: Wow.

"REPORTER: ...in 2011, so...

"BRADY: Sick data."

If all you watch is this clip - which, considering it's been viewed 1.2 million times and social media users are not notorious seekers of context - you might think Brady is throwing shade at Hurts here. That's certainly the way it was framed in one of the more viral tweets around the clip:

Tom Brady does not give a shit about Jalen Hurts’ stats and Jalen Hurts does not want to see Brady in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/RvSX6Li2FK — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 29, 2022

Personally I think this is one of the few times Tom Brady has genuinely made me laugh. "Sick data" is hilarious. An extremely Kevin Durant-level "calculator boy" response.

Also, I'm sure there was a good question in there at some point... but rattling off stats like this in a podium press conference setting isn't exactly the best way to engage a player.

Eventually Brady gave his thoughts on what Hurts has been doing with the QB sneaks this year, and Hurts' season as a whole, and gave Hurts and the Eagles their respective flowers:

Tom Brady likes the way the #Eagles run QB sneaks and has a lot of praise for Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/VpTv5zAcCm — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 29, 2022

"[The QB sneak is] a great tool to have. I like the way they're doing it. They're kind of making it like a rugby scrum a little bit, putting a lot of bodies in there, which is kind of a new take on it. It'll be interesting to see how defenses start to defend that. But he's doing a great job. He's a great young player. He's throwing the ball well, running it well, sneaking it well, they're scoring touchdowns. They've got a great team."

There you have it: Tom Brady is a certified Jalen Hurts Appreciator.

Moving on.