The U.S. men’s national team’s first opponent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set.

Wales took down Ukraine 1-0 in the European playoff qualifier final at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday to clinch a berth in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales’ triumph over Ukraine snaps a 64-year drought without a World Cup appearance. The Dragons' last and only trip to the World Cup came in 1958.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 SCENES IN CARDIFF 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5q00HWCW9r — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2022

Wales now joins the United States, England and Iran in Group B. The opening matchups in Group B will pit the United States against Wales and England against Iran.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, amidst an ongoing war back home with Russia, was also seeking its second World Cup appearance, with its only one coming in 2006.

It was an own goal that proved to be the difference between Wales and Ukraine. In the 34th minute, star Gareth Bale sent a dangerous free-kick into the box that was headed into the net by Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko for an own goal.

BALE WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH FOR WALES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UOEvPHo7rp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2022

Ukraine had a number of great chances throughout the match, as they sent in nine shots on target. But they couldn’t get one by Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who made incredible save after incredible save – none better than this diving stop on an Artem Dovbyk header in the 84th minute:

WAYNE HENNESSEY 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/th8QsvjqF3 — Le Football en VOD LXIX (@le_lxixy) June 5, 2022

The 2022 World Cup gets underway on Nov. 21, with the United States-Wales game set for 2 p.m. ET that day.