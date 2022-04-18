Walk Away: The Official Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 Walk-Up Songs

Walk away, just walk away.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 regular season. On the last episode of Dodgers baseball, the 2002 World Series champions fell in six games to the eventual champion Atlanta Braves.

There was a 99-day lockout in between, and a couple of former All-Stars traded places, outside of that, we pick up where we left off with the Dodgers once again squaring off with the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.

It took a few games of playing back at Chavez Ravine for the Dodgers to finalize their walk-up songs for the season, but we've finally got the songs that you'll be hearing all year long at Dodger Stadium.

A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also provide a window into their personal playlist.

Each and every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers and this year is no different as we strive to bring you the very best stories throughout the season ultimately leading to another World Series title.

For some players, you'll hear the same familiar song year after year—cough, cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, like to change it up constantly throughout the season. Some are superstitious with their walk-up music, and others just like what they like.

The Dodgers added some new pieces to the 2022 roster, and said goodbye to some good friends. Kenley Janson is now on those reigning champion Braves in his familiar role as closer. 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, Max Scherzer joined the New York Mets, Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, and outfielder AJ Pollock was traded to the Chicago White Sox just before the season began.

In their place, are some new faces. 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman has joined the Dodgers' lineup, filling the void in the two-hole left by Seager. Former Angel Andrew Heaney is now in the Dodgers' starting rotation, as is former Rockies pitcher Tyler Anderson. Daniel Hudson is back with the Boys in Blue after winning a World Series ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019, and Craig Kimbrel is now in the closer's role vacated by Jansen.

Many fans have been eager to see what walk-up songs these new players select, especially Freeman, who famously lets his son Charlie pick his walk-up music each season.

Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs:

Mookie Betts: " 1 2 3" by Moneybagg Yo featuring Blac Youngsta, "Set Me Free" by Rylo Rodriguez, and "Over" by Drake.

Freddie Freeman: "Baila Comigo" by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas featuring Kelly Ruiz.

Trea Turner: "The Scotts" by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, "Look Ahead" by Future.

Max Muncy: "Silence" by Marshmello and Khalid

Justin Turner: "Higher Love" the Kygo remix by Whitney Houston

Cody Bellinger: "Hustler Musik" by Lil Wayne

Will Smith: "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg.

Chris Taylor: "All the small things" by Blink 182, "Cold Heart" (PNAU remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Austin Barnes: "Drip or drown" by Gunna

Gavin Lux: "Envy Me" by Calboy, and "Ice Talk" by 42 Dugg and EST Gee

Edwin Rios: "Prayer" by Ez El Ezeta

Hanser Alberto: "Voy a Ser Grande" by El Jeffrey, "Joyful" by Dante Bowe

Zach McKinstry - "Walking On a Dream" by Empire of the Sun

Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "No Scrubs" by TLC

Walker Buehler: "Coming Undone" by Korn

Julio Urias: "Soy de Sinaloa" by Diferente Nivel

Andrew Heaney: "Used To" by Drake and Lil Wayne

Tony Gonsolin: "Cat Daddy" by Rej3ctz

Tyler Anderson: TBD

Craig Kimbrel: "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses

Daniel Hudson: "So Cold" by Breaking Benjamin

David Price: "Gassed Up" by Nebu Kiniza

Victor Gonzalez: "Mi Lindo Nayarit" by Bando El Recodo and "El sinaloense y el Kora" by Banda El Recodo

Blake Treinen: "Fire Emoji" by YB

Dustin May: "Born of a Broken Man" by Rage Against the Machine

Mitch White: "Memories That You Call" (featuring Monsoonsiren) by ODESZA

Brusdar Graterol: "Fireman" by Lil' Wayne

Phil Bickford - "Apricots" by Bicep

Jimmy Nelson - "Baianá" by Bakermat

Darien Núñez - "El Campeón" by El Kimiko y Yordy and Michael Boutic

Edwin Uceta - "Teteo" by El Fecho RD, You R

Alex Vesia - "Gasoline" by Seether

Evan Phillips - "Lift Me Up" by Tyga

Tommy Kahnle - "Five Finger Death Punch" by Bad Company

Andre Jackson - "Ms. Jackson" by Outkast

If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: