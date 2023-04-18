Walk The Talk: The Official Los Angeles Dodgers 2023 Walk-Up Songs

You can talk the talk, but can you walk the talk?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back after a disappointing end to their 2022 season.

The Boys in Blue shattered their own franchise record for wins with 111, also setting a new mark for most wins by a National League team in baseball's 147-year history.

Despite being the overwhelming favorites to win the World Series, the Dodgers couldn't even get past the rival San Diego Padres. Losing to their Southern California neighbors in four games in the NLDS.

Since we last saw them leave the field following that game, the Dodgers have re-tooled their roster. Gone are the familiar names like Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.

In their place is a combination of young players and savvy veterans. Fresh faces like Miguel Vargas, James Outman, Austin Wynns, David Peralta, Miguel Rojas, Jason Heyward, and J.D. Martinez have been added to a team that is expected to take a step back from their historic win totals of previous years.

For fans, new players provide an opportunity to get to know the unfamiliar faces that they will watch take the field each and every day for the next eight months. Part of that introductory process means learning about players' personalities through their interviews, social media, and musical tastes.

Each and every year, players select songs for them to walk-up to the batter's box. It could be the same one song each and every year, or several different songs throughout the game. Most players pick a new song or two with each new season. This year is no different.

For some players, you'll hear the same familiar song year after year—cough, cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, like to change it up constantly throughout the season. Some are superstitious with their walk-up music, and others just like what they like.

A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also provide a window into their personal playlist.

Each and every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers and this year is no different as we strive to bring you the very best stories throughout the season ultimately leading to another World Series title.

It took a couple homestands for the players to finalize their choices this year, but we finally have the selections that you'll be hearing all season long at Chavez Ravine.

Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs:

Mookie Betts: "30 for 30" by FlugameQ & LilOunce & "Hussle & Motivate" by Nipsey Hussle

Freddie Freeman: "Baila Comigo" by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas featuring Kelly Ruiz & "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny

J. D. Martinez: "Hustlin'" by Rick Ross

David Peralta: "La Chona" by Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Chris Taylor: "Pump It" by The Black Eyed Peas & "Levitating" by Dua Lipa

Max Muncy: "Welcome to the Party" by Diplo, French Montana, & Lil Pump

Miguel Vargas: "El Hokage" by Eladio Carrion

Miguel Rojas: "25/8" by Bad Bunny & "Ghostea" by Cpro

James Outman: "Get It Today" by Drew Deezy

Jason Heyward: "Jimmy Cooks" by Drake feat. 21 Savage & "California Breeze" by Lil Baby

Trayce Thompson: "Blue Laces" by Nipsey Hussle & "The Way I Am" by Eminem

Will Smith: "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly

Austin Barnes: "Superhero" by Metro Boomin

Austin Wynns: "In Da Club" by 50 Cent

Luke Williams: "I Wanna Rock" by Snoop Dogg

Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "No Scrubs" by TLC

Walker Buehler: "Shots and Squats" by Vigiland

Michael Grove: "Grove Street Party" by Wacka Flocka Flame

Noah Syndergaard: "Hail Mary" by 2Pac

Julio Urias: "Quien Dijo" by Soñadores

Tony Gonsolin: "Cat Daddy" by Rej3ctz

Evan Phillips: "Lethal Industry" by Tiesto & "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Caleb Ferguson: TBD

Daniel Hudson: "So Cold" by Breaking Benjamin

Victor Gonzalez: "Mi Lindo Nayarit" by Bando El Recodo and "El sinaloense y el Kora" by Banda El Recodo

Blake Treinen: "Fire Emoji" by YB

Dustin May: "Born of a Broken Man" by Rage Against the Machine

Brusdar Graterol: "Real Guerrero Remix" by Secreto "El Famoso Biberon"

Shelby Miller: "Victory Lap" by Nipsey Hussle

Phil Bickford - "Apricots" by Bicep

Jimmy Nelson - "Baianá" by Bakermat

Alex Vesia - "Gasoline" by Seether

Andre Jackson - "I'm Your Boogie Man" by KC & the Sunshine Band

If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: