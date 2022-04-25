Walker Buehler Earns 1st Career Complete Game Shutout, Dodgers Blank D-backs 4-0

Walker Buehler tossed a three-hitter for his first career shutout, Will Smith launched a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Monday night.

Buehler (2-1) was superb, retiring 15 straight batters during a brilliant stretch from the fourth inning to the ninth. He walked none, hit one batter with a pitch and struck out 10, leaving the field to a standing ovation from the sizable contingent of Dodgers fans at Chase Field.

The right-hander threw 108 pitches, getting Christian Walker on a fly ball to center field for the final out as Los Angeles won for the 11th time in 13 games.

The Dodgers wasted little time taking a 2-0 advantage, which was plenty for Buehler. Leadoff hitter Mookie Betts walked to start the first, Freddie Freeman doubled and Trea Turner brought them both home with another double.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Max Muncy's two-out double in the fifth scored Betts, pushing it to 3-0. Smith's 425-foot shot into the left-center seats in the eighth made it 4-0. Smith and Freeman both finished with two hits.

Buehler's dominance against Arizona came after a relatively slow start to the season by his lofty standards. The two-time All-Star had a 4.02 ERA through three starts before Monday.

A lot of opposing pitchers have found their groove against the D-backs' lineup, which was 29th out of 30 teams with a .189 batting average coming into Monday's games. Daulton Varsho, David Peralta and Walker had the team's three hits and all were singles.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (1-1) took the loss despite pitching fairly well, giving up three runs over six innings. He permitted seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

ROSTER MOVES

Dodgers: RHP Andre Jackson was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. INF/OF Zach McKinstry was sent to Triple-A.

Diamondbacks: OF Jordan Luplow (strained right oblique) joined the team from the 10-day injured list and LHP Tyler Gilbert was promoted from Triple-A Reno. LHP Oliver Perez was designated for assignment and OF Jake McCarty was sent to Triple-A. Luplow made his season debut in the eighth

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 5.02 ERA) to the mound to face Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 0.69) on Tuesday.