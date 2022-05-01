Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected for Questionable Flagrant 2 Vs. Grizzlies

Draymond ejected from Game 1 for questionable Flagrant 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first-half of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a whistle-fest, and Draymond Green was a casualty in the chaos.

Late in the first half of the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal matchup, Green was whistled for a foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke and the Warriors' forward got a hold of Clarke's jersey, dragging him to the ground.

The referees reviewed the play for a possible Flagrant foul, and after consulting with the replay review center, lead official Kane Fitzgerald assessed a Flagrant 2 foul to Green, meaning the four-time All-Star had been ejected from the game.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Draymond was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 1pic.twitter.com/ghZo3PShLT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

Warriors react to Draymond Green’s ejection from Game 1 vs. Grizzlies for Flagrant Foul 2 pic.twitter.com/9BnbcAMv64 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 1, 2022

Grizzlies fans in FedExForum were chanting "Throw him out" and they got their wish.

When Green was informed of the decision, he ran around the court trying to hype up his Warriors teammates and playfully taunting the fans in the building.

It was a controversial call and possibly alters the trajectory of Game 1 in Memphis.

NBA players were watching what occurred and had great reactions to Green's ejection.

Man stop it lol — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 1, 2022

Flagrant 2 😳😳 that’s big for this game — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 1, 2022

Smh soft!!!!! Its bad for the game. Yu can’t do nothing. They took the fun away from the game. — Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) May 1, 2022

Flagrant 2??? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 1, 2022

Can’t officiate the PLAYER officiate the PLAY — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 1, 2022

That flagrant 2 might be majorly detrimental to this warriors team this game…Draymond is a MAJOR part in that system! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 1, 2022

Todays league: flagrant 2… BACK IN THE DAY: common foul! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 1, 2022

We gotta have better context with these rules man. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022

Green finished the game with six points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and was a plus-2. He also had five turnovers. The Warriors trailed 61-55 at halftime.