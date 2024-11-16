soccer

Washington Spirit beat New York's Gotham FC, move on to NWSL Championship

It marks the first time the Spirit will move on to the championship since they won it all in 2021.

By Maggie More, Heather McDonough and Gio Del Fa

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: A general view at Audi Field during the second half between Washington Spirit and Bay FC on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Washington Spirit are heading to the National Women's Soccer League Championship Game.

The Spirit took down defending champion, New York's Gotham FC, in a shootout in front of a sold-out crowd at Audi Field on Saturday.

Washington’s Hal Hershfelt scored the equalizer in stoppage time, and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury stopped all three shots she faced in the shootout to help the Spirit advance to the title game.

These players were pumped after that big win.

"Oh my gosh, I can't even explain the emotions. I think I'm honestly just mind blown at the fan base that we had, the level of energy, the amount of times I looked up during the game and I was just like, wow, in comparison to the quarter final in 2021 with 5,000 fans like, I can't even believe we're at this point," Spirit forward Trinity Rodman said. "But also just the work that everyone's put in, Aubrey being insane, as always, ourrookies putting in the biggest shift, making the biggest difference. Like I've never been so proud and honored to wear the Spirit jersey."

"Honestly, this has nothing to do with soccer, but the love that we have for each other," Hershfelt said. "l like the fact that people are willing to sacrifice, like all of us are so bought in. I think that's the reason why we made it this far."

"Comeback kids, right?" Kingsbury said. "I give all credit to the fans. Like they wouldn't let us quit. They wouldn't let us give up. We'll enjoy it tonight in moderation and wait until we win the final to really celebrate."

The thrilling win puts the franchise back on top of the sport after what was a few rough years. This will be the Spirit's first championship appearance since they won it all in 2021. The years following that title, there's been a big rebuild.

The team overcame allegations of a toxic workplace and abuse against its former coach, sold to its new owner, Michele Kang and even Magic Johnson now has a stake in the team, so things are definitely looking up.

This article tagged under:

soccerWashington DC
