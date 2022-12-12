NFL

Watch 49ers Players Gush Over Tom Brady, Call Him the ‘GOAT' After Sunday's Game

The Bay Area hometown kid had multiple 49ers' players praising him

By Nick Goss

Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history.

For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league records for both the regular season and playoffs.

But aside from the stats, awards and accomplishments on his Hall of Fame resume, it's also how opposing players treat him that makes the 45-year-old QB stand apart.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

49ers LB is latest player to ask Tom Brady a bold postgame favor

Just look at the scenes after Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. 49ers players were gushing over Brady by signing his praises, asking him to sign jerseys and balls, posing for pictures and more.

Check out the 49ers players show their respect for Brady in the video below: 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Injury Vs. Patriots

NBA

Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

No other active player in any team sport creates this kind of scene after a game. And one of the crazy aspects of this moment is the Bucs had just lost 35-7 in what can be considered their worst performance of Brady's three seasons with the franchise.

We will likely see more of these postgame scenes involving Brady until he retires. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersTom Brady
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us