Aaron Judge

Watch: Aaron Judge Robs Shohei Ohtani of Home Run With Epic Catch

Judge then hit a home run in the next half-inning

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After claiming the AL MVP award from Shohei Ohtani last season, Aaron Judge took away something else from the Angels' two-way superstar on Wednesday.

In the top of the first inning at Yankee Stadium, Ohtani hit a towering shot to center field. The ball looked headed for Monument Park and Ohtani's fifth home run of the season.

That was until Judge reached over the outfield wall, had the ball ricochet off his glove back into play and hauled it in with his right hand for a sensational catch.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Judge was showered with MVP chants from Yankees fans after robbing the 2021 AL MVP of a homer.

And the 2022 AL MVP followed up his highlight-reel play in the field with some fireworks at the dish. In the bottom of the first, Judge crushed a two-run homer to left for his sixth long ball of the year.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer Ejected, Mets Still Rally to Beat Dodgers 5-3

NBA

Kings' Mike Brown Voted 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year After Dream Season

Left fielder Taylor Ward had no chance of robbing that one.

This article tagged under:

Aaron JudgeMLBNew York YankeesShohei Ohtani
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us