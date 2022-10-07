WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone.

The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year wide receiver slamming his helmet into the ground and yelling in frustration following the 12-9 loss.

KJ Hamler was NOT happy after this game… pic.twitter.com/G1jzaa5Msj — DenverAA (@NuggetsAAccess) October 7, 2022

All it takes is a look back at the final play to understand why Hamler was so upset.

Wilson had Hamler wide open for a potential game-winning touchdown, but the quarterback never looked his way.

Watch KJ Hamler at the top of the screen: pic.twitter.com/j2Yfus16qe — Dylan Jackson (@djdotpng) October 7, 2022

KJ Hamler was slamming his helmet after the game. For good reason... pic.twitter.com/l5BbcyEeGt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

Hamler could have walked into the end zone untouched, and he even said as much to NFL Network's James Palmer.

#broncos WR K.J. Hamler to me on the final play of the game. “I could have walked in.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 7, 2022

Hamler finished with one reception for 10 yards on two targets as Denver's offense had yet another ugly outing.

The Broncos punted five times and committed two turnovers (both Wilson interceptions) as they put up just three field goals during the nearly 33 minutes they possessed the ball. It marked the fourth time in the first five games that Denver scored one or fewer offensive touchdowns.

And all of this after the Broncos traded four combined first- and second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson, and then gave the 33-year-old signal caller a $245 million contract with $165 million guaranteed.

As the NFL season moves along, some football teams are looking to maintain their elite status while some are looking to just get on the scoreboard.