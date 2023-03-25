NHL

Watch Bruins, Lightning Engage in Near Line Brawl Nine Seconds Into Game

This brawl in Saturday's game didn't take long to materialize

By Nick Goss

BOSTON -- It didn't take long for tempers to flare in Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Bruins and Lightning at TD Garden.

Nine seconds, to be exact.

Right after the opening faceoff, these teams engaged in a near line brawl with multiple fights breaking out. 

One of the fights was Garnet Hathaway versus Pat Maroon, and the other was Jakub Lauko versus Ross Colton. 

Check out the action in the video below:

The Bruins and Lightning have played some pretty intense regular season games over the last 10 years, and they've also met in the playoffs twice in the last five seasons. 

They could meet again later this year, too, if they both win their first-round series. 

This article tagged under:

NHLBoston BruinsTampa Bay Lightning
