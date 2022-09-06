WATCH: Fan Gets Haircut During Nick Kyrgios-Karen Khachanov Match at US Open

You never know who you're going to see in the crowd at the U.S. Open.

Numerous celebrities have attended matches this year, including Tiger Woods, Bill Clinton, Hugh Jackman and more.

One thing you don't usually expect to see, though, is a man getting a haircut. But that's exactly what happened on Tuesday. See it for yourself:

Haircut mid-match on centre court? 🤣💈



🖥️ The US Open | LIVE on 9Gem, 9Now and Stan Sport.#USOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/48VaPQDmIy — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) September 7, 2022

The man getting his head shaved was identified as YouTube star JiDion. While this seems like an awkward moment to get a haircut, it wasn't the first time that JiDion has brought a barber to a sporting event.

Earlier this year, he got a buzz during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

HE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/fYpItmD2GT — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 7, 2022

So, apparently that's JiDion's move.

JiDion is on hand at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the quarterfinal match between Karen Khachanov and Nick Kyrgios. Khachanov won the first set 7-5, and the haircut came during the second set with the score even at 1-1.

Keep an eye on the audience at any sporting events this fall, because you never know what you might see.