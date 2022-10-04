Aaron Judge

Watch Fans Give Yankees' Aaron Judge Standing Ovation After Being Pulled Early

Judge hit home run No. 62 on the season and fans applauded his historic moment

By Sanjesh Singh

All rose for Aaron Judge.

Moments after hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Judge early to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. 

Judge was pulled in the bottom of the second inning, and he also received a huge ovation from fans while rounding the bases after launching the homer. Oswaldo Cabrera, a 23-year-old utility player, took over for Judge in right field.

Off the field, social media users congratulated Judge for his accomplishment, which included U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Yankees have one more regular-season game, also against the Rangers, before they get set to compete in the 2022 MLB playoffs. 

Game 1 for New York is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 11, but a specific opponent is still to be determined.

