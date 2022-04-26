NBA

Watch: Ja Morant Gifts His Most Improved Player Award to Teammate Desmond Bane

Morant surprised Bane with the Most Improved Player trophy

By Eric Mullin

Watch: Ja Morant gifts his Most Improved Player award to Desmond Bane originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant recently delivered one of his best assists of the season.

And it came off of the court.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was named the NBA's 2021-22 Most Improved Player on Monday. But, rather than keeping the trophy for himself, he gave it to teammate Desmond Bane, who finished fifth in MIP voting.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Grind City Media captured how Morant surprised Bane with the award:

Bane did say in the second video to "take this back to 12 [Morant]," so it's unclear if he'll be keeping it. Regardless, it's still an awesome gesture from the face of the Grizzlies franchise.

Bane was certainly a worthy most improved candidate, as he played a key role in Memphis' rise to the NBA's second-best regular-season record.

Sports

Sports news

NFL Draft 2 hours ago

Ranking the Worst NFL Quarterback Draft Classes Ever

Los Angeles Dodgers 11 hours ago

Walker Buehler Earns 1st Career Complete Game Shutout, Dodgers Blank D-backs 4-0

The 2020 second-round pick upped his points per game average from 9.2 as a rookie last year to 18.2 this year, one of the largest leaps in the entire league. He did it in an efficient manner too, shooting 46.1% from the field, 43.6% from 3 and 90.3% from the line.

Bane has continued his impressive sophomore campaign in the first round of the playoffs, leading the Grizz in points per game (23.3) while shooting 48.4% from the field and 48.7% from 3.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAMemphis GrizzliesJa Morantdesmond bane
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us