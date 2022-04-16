Watch Karl-Anthony Towns' Massive Poster Dunk in Win Over Grizzlies

The 2022 NBA playoffs are already off to an enticing start.

In a gritty Game 1 between the No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, one major poster dunk made the rounds all over social media.

With 5:21 remaining in the third quarter, Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns received the ball at the top of the key after getting the switch on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Morant tried to jump the play to get a steal, but Towns spun off of him and floated for a poster jam on Jaren Jackson Jr., who led the NBA this regular season in total blocked shots (177) and blocks per game (2.3).

KAT CAUGHT A BODY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wATQx3jiLr — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 16, 2022

Jackson finished the game with seven blocks, but that play did not fall in his favor.

Towns ended the match with 29 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as Minnesota pulled off the upset 130-117 win.

Game 2 will be in Memphis on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.