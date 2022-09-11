Le'Veon Bell

Watch: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson in Boxing Match

Bell knocked Peterson out in the fifth round of their exhibition

By Max Molski

Watch: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson in boxing match originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Adrian Peterson began his boxing match late Saturday night by hearing the bell ring, and it ended with him getting rung up by Bell.

The 2012 NFL MVP squared off against a fellow free agent running back in Le’Veon Bell in an exhibition at a Social Gloves Entertainment event in Los Angeles. The match reached a decisive fifth round, at which point Bell knocked Peterson out:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Peterson was wobbly getting up, and the official called the match with Bell coming out on top.

“I appreciate everybody's love and support, for real,” Bell said following the event. “That's really what kept me going. Honestly, all the hate ... that motivates me.”

Bell said he plans to pursue a career in boxing and has put football behind him. Peterson, meanwhile, has maintained that he hopes to play in the NFL this season.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL 1 hour ago

Bears, 49ers Face Puddles, Downpour in Week 1 Opener at Soldier Field

NFL 3 hours ago

NFL Female Referees: How Many Are There and What Do They Make Per Game

Based on the result from Saturday’s fight, both of them seem to be making reasonable choices to chase their respective sports.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Le'Veon BellNFLAdrian Peterson
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us