WATCH: MLS Player Hits Fan After Kicking Ball Into Stands, Sent Off

Dru Yearwood was not allowed by other fans to apologize for the incident

By Sanjesh Singh

Dru Yearwood
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood was sent off in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Union after kicking a ball into the stands, seemingly out of frustration, that hit a fan in the process.

In second-half stoppage time down 2-0 to Union, Yearwood was called for a foul that occurred right on the sideline, which led to him booting the ball into the stands.

Yearwood went up into the stands to try to apologize to the fan, but he was met by a fan wearing a Red Bulls jersey who gestured to him to walk away and not apologize. The fan also appeared to throw their scarf on Yearwood’s head during the moment. 

The referee gave the 22-year-old midfielder a yellow card for the initial foul and a yellow for sending the ball into the audience, which resulted in a red-card send off. 

Yearwood, who came up through Southend United and Arsenal’s youth academy in England, will likely miss the next game on Sept. 10 against the New England Revolution

