New York Yankees

WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated

The highlight play kept the Yankees ahead of the Guardians 2-1 in the fourth inning

By Logan Reardon

Elsa/Getty Images

The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone.

In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that.

Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Myles Straw hit a chopper up the middle, which Cortes somehow got his glove on before falling to the ground. From there, he threw a one-hopper to first base to retire the speedy outfielder.

With the Yankees leading 2-1 at the time, it was a critical play to maintain the lead. If that ball had gotten past Cortes, or if he threw it away, it's possible that could've two runs scored.

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLB PostseasonCleveland Guardians
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us