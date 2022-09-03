Watch Nick Kyrgios Break Out Wild Celebration in US Open Win

Nick Kyrgios seems to be enjoying himself at the 2022 U.S. Open.
The Australian brought out some antics during his third-round match against American J.J. Wolf on Friday. While Kyrgios can be unpredictable, his behavior was rather playful in what became a straight-sets victory.
When he threaded a shot past Wolf to take a 3-1 lead over Wolf in the second set, he broke out an Elvis-esque celebration. Check out the moment below beginning at the :47 mark:
Kyrgios cruised to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory. His celebration following match point was much more vocal than his prior one:
With the win, Kyrgios advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career.
Next up for Kyrgios is a match against the top-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, on Sunday. If Kyrgios pulls off the upset, we can only expect that the celebration will be even more emphatic.