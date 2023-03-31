Watch: Proposal For Dodgers Fan Goes Terribly Wrong, But Has a Happy Ending

Marriage proposals are supposed to be a special moment in any couple's life.

Men and women meticulously plan the moment for months in order for it come off perfectly.

However, for one fan at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day, his marriage proposal attempt went far from perfectly.

Ricardo Juarez, a sushi chef from Los Angeles, jumped over the railing in the outfield pavilion and then leapt onto the field during the seventh inning stretch at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. Once on the field, Juarez turned around to face his girlfriend Ramona, who was sitting with him in the stands. He got down on one knee, pulled out a ring box, and asked her to marry him.

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

Things appeared to be going well for the field invader as Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. even stopped to see Ramona's response to the marriage proposal. That's when everything took a turn for the worse.

Juarez was leveled by a Dodgers' security guard and was then tackled by several more as they handcuffed him and removed him from the ballpark. Gurriel's reaction to the security guard tackling him was priceless.

When marriage proposals go incredibly wrong!



Hey @RamsNFL sign that #Dodgers security guard up as a linebacker tomorrow! https://t.co/81I8Q14V5I — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 31, 2023

Per MLB's official code of conduct, Juarez was immediately ejected from the stadium, and faced possible arrest and/or prosecution. Sometimes, fans who jump onto the field of play also face a lifetime ban. Let's hope that's not the case for the newly engaged couple.

Yes, that's right. The story has somewhat of a happy ending. Later on Thursday evening, both Juarez and Ramona posted photos and videos on their Instagram accounts of the proposal and a major life alert update: she said yes!!!