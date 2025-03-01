Watch: Rams WR Puka Nacua's reaction to Matthew Stafford's new deal is the happiness you need to see today

Puka Nacua didn’t need a long-winded statement to show how he felt about the news on Friday morning that quarterback Matthew Stafford was staying with the Los Angeles Rams. He just hit a T-pose in an airport and let the world know in a viral video:

“We just signed Matthew Stafford. No. 9 is back!”

Relief. Excitement. A deep exhale from a receiver who knows his quarterback isn’t going anywhere.

The Rams announced that Stafford had agreed to a two-year, restructured contract, ensuring that their veteran leader will remain under center in Los Angeles. The decision makes sense for both parties, but was still somewhat surprising after the Rams told Stafford earlier in the month that he was free to speak with other teams about trade.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Since that time, Stafford had drawn interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, and many speculated that the Super Bowl champion winning quarterback would leave Los Angeles for a bigger payday somewhere else.

Instead, he took less money–and possibly less years–to stay in Los Angeles where he will try and lead the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

For Nacua, this wasn’t just news—it was reassurance. The man who helped him make history as a rookie isn’t leaving.

Nacua immediately took to Instagram, flooding his story with celebratory posts. It wasn’t just about keeping an elite quarterback; it was about keeping the guy who helped him shatter expectations in his first season.

Lets do it!! Love ya 9 pic.twitter.com/NT8b0F3yHb — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 28, 2025

As a rookie in 2023, Nacua turned heads across the NFL, racking up 1,486 receiving yards—an all-time rookie record. He did it with Stafford throwing him the football, threading lasers into tight windows, and trusting the young wideout to make plays.

Then came 2024. Nacua’s production dipped as he battled a knee injury, finishing with 990 yards. But even when he wasn’t on the field, Stafford made it clear how much Nacua meant to the Rams.

"His personality in the huddle, the juice that he brings out to practice, the zest for football and life that he has," Stafford said while Nacua was sidelined. That wasn’t just a quarterback missing his receiver—it was a leader missing one of the beating hearts of the team.

That connection goes both ways. Earlier this month, Nacua raved about Stafford’s presence, calling him "such a great leader" and gushing over his arm talent. "He can throw the ball anywhere," Nacua told Sports Illustrated. "So it makes it so fun to be a receiver, and just to be on his team."

Now, the duo is set to run it back in 2025, and the stakes might be even higher. With Cooper Kupp reportedly on the trade block, Nacua could step into an even larger role as the Rams’ primary weapon in the passing game. If he stays healthy, the chemistry between him and Stafford could reach another level—and that’s a scary thought for defenses across the league.

For now, though, Nacua isn’t worried about depth charts or target shares. He’s just celebrating. Because No. 9 is back, and for a receiver like him, that means everything.