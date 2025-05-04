Los Angeles Dodgers

Watch: Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homer, Roki Sasaki earns 1st MLB win as Dodgers overpower Braves 10-3

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in four runs, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and Roki Sasaki earned his first major league win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 for their seventh straight victory.

By Charles Odum

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in four runs, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and Roki Sasaki earned his first major league win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series to improve to 5-0 against Atlanta this year. Los Angeles' three-game sweep at home early in the season left the Braves 0-7.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sasaki (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in a game pushed back more than three hours because of rain. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up a home run to Ozzie Albies but received plenty of offensive support in his seventh big league start since arriving from Japan to much fanfare.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Dodgers piled up 12 hits and pulled away with a four-run fourth. Freeman hit a three-run homer off Scott Blewett in the eighth.

Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3) lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs, five earned, and eight hits.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Boxing 2 hours ago

Canelo beats Scull to become undisputed super middleweight champion again

Formula One 13 hours ago

Lando Norris wins a rainy and crash-filled Formula 1 sprint race in Miami

Key moment

Rain and lightning led to a delay of 3 hours, 6 minutes, before the first pitch. The 10:21 p.m. start was the latest in Truist Park’s nine-year history. The game ended at 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

Key stat

Ohtani threw 35 pitches in the bullpen before the game as he continues his comeback from 2023 elbow surgery in his plan to become a two-way player again. Ohtani, who has appeared only at designated hitter this season, still has not faced hitters and has not thrown sliders. “From what I hear he was ramping it up a little more with his velocity,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA) faces RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33) in Sunday night's series finale.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersShohei Ohtani
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us