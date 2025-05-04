Watch: Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homer, Roki Sasaki earns 1st MLB win as Dodgers overpower Braves 10-3

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in four runs, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and Roki Sasaki earned his first major league win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series to improve to 5-0 against Atlanta this year. Los Angeles' three-game sweep at home early in the season left the Braves 0-7.

Sasaki (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in a game pushed back more than three hours because of rain. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up a home run to Ozzie Albies but received plenty of offensive support in his seventh big league start since arriving from Japan to much fanfare.

The Dodgers piled up 12 hits and pulled away with a four-run fourth. Freeman hit a three-run homer off Scott Blewett in the eighth.

Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3) lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs, five earned, and eight hits.

Key moment

Rain and lightning led to a delay of 3 hours, 6 minutes, before the first pitch. The 10:21 p.m. start was the latest in Truist Park’s nine-year history. The game ended at 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

Key stat

Ohtani threw 35 pitches in the bullpen before the game as he continues his comeback from 2023 elbow surgery in his plan to become a two-way player again. Ohtani, who has appeared only at designated hitter this season, still has not faced hitters and has not thrown sliders. “From what I hear he was ramping it up a little more with his velocity,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA) faces RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33) in Sunday night's series finale.