Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits 2 homers against Giants, ending the Dodgers star's 10-game homer drought

Shohei Ohtani has hit two homers against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, emphatically ending the three-time MVP's longest homer drought since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani led off the game with his 24th homer, hammering Landen Roupp's fourth pitch 419 feet deep into the right-field bleachers with an exit velocity of 110.3 mph.

The slugger had been in a 10-game homer drought since June 2, going 10 for 40 in that stretch with no RBIs — although he still had an eight-game hitting streak during his power outage.

Ohtani then led off the sixth with his 25th homer, sending Tristan Beck's breaking ball outside the strike zone into the bleachers in right. He also moved one homer behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the overall major league lead.

Dodgers fans brought him home with a standing ovation as Ohtani produced his third multihomer game of the season and the 22nd of his career.

Ohtani reached base four times and scored three runs in his first four at-bats, drawing two walks to go with his two homers.

Ohtani hadn't played in 10 straight games without hitting a homer since 2023 in the final 10 games of his six-year tenure with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani had slowed down a bit over the past two weeks after he was named the NL Player of the Month for May with a formidable performance, racking up 15 homers and 28 RBIs.