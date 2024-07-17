Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits first home run by Dodgers player in All-Star Game since 1996

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' extraordinary designated hitter, added another milestone to his already illustrious career on Tuesday night at the MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

In a thrilling third inning, Ohtani blasted a three-run home run off Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck, breaking a scoreless tie and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

This shot wasn't just any home run; it was the first by a Dodgers player in the All-Star Game since Mike Piazza's memorable bomb back in 1996.

Shohei Ohtani is the first @Dodgers player to homer in the #AllStarGame since Mike Piazza in 1996. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ygfgaosE6J — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

The stage was set with Jurickson Profar and Ketel Marte on base, both contributing with solid hits to put pressure on Houck. As Ohtani stepped up to the plate, the anticipation was palpable. After taking two balls to start his at-bat, he found his pitch—a splitter clocking in at 88.7 mph.

With a swing that seemed to echo through the ballpark, Ohtani launched the ball 400 feet to right-center, measured at an impressive 103.7 mph off the bat. The roar of the crowd was deafening, celebrating not only a game-changing moment but a historic one as well.

Ohtani's homer marked his first in his four All-Star Game appearances and cemented his place in baseball lore as the only player in MLB history to earn a win on the mound and hit a home run in the All-Star Game. His remarkable feat continues to redefine what is possible in the sport, as he effortlessly blends the roles of pitcher and hitter with unparalleled excellence.

Seeing Ohtani’s three-run homer was like witnessing a modern-day legend in action. The combination of raw power, precision and timing was a testament to his unique skill set. It's no wonder fans across the globe are captivated by his every move. Ohtani’s performance not only lit up the All-Star Game but also shone a bright light on the incredible talent that defines today’s game.