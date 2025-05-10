Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits game-winning homer to cap off Dodgers wild comeback in 14-11 victory over Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a wild 14-11 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a wild 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The Dodgers trailed 11-8 entering the ninth inning after blowing an early five-run lead.

Andy Pages and Kiké Hernández hit consecutive run-scoring doubles to open the ninth inning against Kevin Ginkel (0-1). Max Muncy tied it at 11-all with a run-scoring single and Ryan Thompson replaced Ginkel to face Ohtani.

It didn’t go well.

Ohtani, who doubled twice, fell into a 1-2 hole before launching his 12th homer near the pool deck in right to put the Dodgers up 14-11. He finished with four RBIs.

Tanner Scott worked a perfect ninth save in 11 chances.

The Dodgers roughed up Eduardo Rodriguez to take an 8-3 lead through three innings, but couldn't hold it.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the fifth inning, then Ketel Marte and Randal Grichuk hit solo shots off Alex Vesia (1-0) in the eighth to put Arizona up 11-8.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. GRAND SLAM!



Pages finished with three RBIs and Hernández extended the Dodgers' homer streak to 13 straight games with a solo shot in the second inning.

Marte homered twice for the Diamondbacks. Rodriguez allowed eight runs on nine hit in 2 2/3 innings

Key moment

Ohtani has a knack for coming through in big moments and sure had one against the Diamondbacks with his three-run homer in the ninth.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks hit grand slams in consecutive games for the second time in team history after Gabriel Moreno hit one Thursday. Arizona also did it against the Dodgers in 2011, by Ryan Roberts and Cole Gillespie.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Dusty May (1-2, 4.36 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes (1-1, 3.58) in the third game of the series on Saturday.