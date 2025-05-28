Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits major league-leading 20th home run in Dodgers' 9-5 victory over Guardians

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 20th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Michael Conforto and Max Muncy also went deep for the Dodgers. Dustin May (3-4) won his second straight start. The right-hander had a season-high nine strikeouts and allowed three runs in five innings.

Daniel Schneemann had a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Guardians dropped their third straight. José Ramírez extended his hitting streak to 20 games — the longest active run in the majors — with a base hit in the frame.

Ohtani drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee (4-5) into the left-field stands to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning.

It was the second time this season and 10th since Ohtani came to the majors from Japan for the 2018 season he has homered in three straight games.

Key moment

Muncy extended Los Angeles' lead to 9-3 with a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning. The homer was allowed by Nic Enright, who was making his second big-league appearance. Enright, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022, was called up for the first time last Saturday.

Key stat

Ohtani is the third player in Dodgers history to reach at least 20 homers in the team’s first 55 games. The reigning National League MVP joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019).

Up next

Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 7.50 ERA) makes his third start of the season. Cleveland's Slade Cecconi was slated to pitch, but has had his start pushed back a couple days due to right groin tightness.