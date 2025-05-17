Los Angeles Dodgers

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits MLB-leading 16th home run against former team in Dodgers 6-2 loss to Angels

Jack Kochanowicz tossed one-run ball over 6 2/3 innings, Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in the Freeway Series opener Friday night. 

By Beth Harris

The last-place Angels led 2-0 on Moncada’s homer on his first pitch from Dustin May in the first inning.

May hit Matthew Lugo and Tim Anderson back-to-back before Zach Neto’s two-run double to left extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

Kochanowicz (3-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked four in winning back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

The Dodgers closed to 4-2 on Shohei Ohtani’s 16th homer off Ryan Zeferjahn in the eighth. Max Muncy’s RBI double provided their first run.

The Angels answered with Nolan Schanuel’s two-run single that made it 6-2 in the ninth.

May (1-4) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Key moment

The Angels turned four of their five double plays behind Kochanowicz, who owns the second-highest groundball rate in the American League since July 11, 2024. The double plays tied a Dodgers record and were the most by an opponent since Aug. 7, 2015, at Cincinnati.

Key stats

Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim streak of reaching base ended at nine plate appearances when he grounded out in the eighth.

Up next

LHP Clayton Kershaw comes off the injured list to make his 18th season debut for the Dodgers on Saturday. LHP Tyler Anderson (2-1, 2.58 ERA) was set to start for the Angels.

