Watch: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers 5-3 victory over Rockies

By Beth Harris

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado 5-3 on Monday night, sending the major league-worst Rockies to their fourth straight loss.

The Rockies have dropped six of seven, but they scored for the first time since last Thursday on Kyle Farmer’s RBI double in the sixth. They were outscored 16-0 in three losses to San Diego last weekend and have just three wins so far while losing nine of 10 on the road.

Dustin May (1-1) got his first victory since May 6, 2023, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked none. Tanner Scott pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Betts' fourth homer of the season made it 2-0 in the first. Ohtani hit his fifth homer leading off the fifth, a 408-foot shot to center field. Will Smith had an RBI single in the fifth, and his bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth made it 5-1.

Colorado closed to 5-3 in the seventh on Hunter Goodman's two-run homer off Anthony Banda.

Antonio Senzatela (0-3) gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Key stat

The top of the Dodgers' lineup carried the offense. Ohtani, Betts, Freddie Freeman and Smith were a combined 9 for 17 with five runs, five RBIs and one walk. The Dodgers had just three strikeouts.

Key moment

Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the eighth on a double by Farmer and a walk to Ryan McMahon. Yates induced a groundout to first by Michael Toglia that Freeman briefly bobbled before ending the inning. Scott had runners at the corners in the ninth before getting the final two outs.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 2.81 ERA) starts against Dodgers RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 10.38) on Jackie Robinson Day around the majors Tuesday.

Copyright The Associated Press

Los Angeles DodgersShohei Ohtani
