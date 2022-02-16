Watch: Rare Snow Blankets a SoCal High School Soccer Match

Steady snowfall made for a picturesque setting during a memorable high school soccer game Tuesday night in the high desert of San Bernardino County.

Oak Park High School visited Hesperia High School on a snowy and windy night that ended in penalty kicks. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and two overtimes before Hesperia prevailed in the Southern Section Division 3 soccer match.

It wasn't the famed 1967 Ice Bowl at Green Bay's storied Lambeau Field, but temperatures dipped into the 30s and crews cleared snow from the field so players could see its lines.

The cold low pressure system was moving eastward Wednesday after delivering lightning, thunder, hail, snow and rain to Southern California. So much hail fell in the city of Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon that some neighborhoods looked like they were coated with snow.

East of Los Angeles, the storm dropped 8.5 inches of snow at the Lake Arrowhead resort in the San Bernardino Mountains and 12 inches at the nearby community of Twin Peaks.

The wintry blast arrived just days after Southern California baked in summerlike weather. The system was initially expected to have little moisture.

There were 190 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and another 165 in the clouds across Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

Lifeguards closed all Los Angeles County beaches due to the lightning threat.

Southern California weather was forecast to remain windy into Thursday while also warming. Santa Ana winds were expected to return late in the week.