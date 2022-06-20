MLB

Watch: Squirrel Causes Delay in Cubs-Pirates Game

The grounds crew chased the squirrel across the outfield

By Max Molski

Scroll down to watch the video

Watch: Squirrel causes delay in Cubs-Pirates game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs were joined by another animal at PNC Park on Monday.

During the bottom of the second inning, action was halted due to a squirrel scampering in left field. Pittsburgh’s grounds crew headed out with a bucket and net in an attempt to corral the creature.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s a look at the scene from Pittsburgh:

The squirrel snuck into the Cubs’ bullpen before the grounds crew could catch up to it.

The critter apparently brought something out of the home team. Pittsburgh tallied three runs in the second inning following the delay and followed that up with a four-run third.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

soccer 3 hours ago

Ryan Giggs Quits as Wales Coach Ahead of Domestic Violence Trial

warriors parade 2 hours ago

Steph Curry's Epic ‘Night Night' Mic-Drop Part of Best Warriors Parade Moments

Between black cats, Billy Goats and now squirrels, animals have once again signaled a bad omen for the Cubs.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBChicago CubsPittsburgh Pirates
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us