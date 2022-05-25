Watch: Tyler Bozak Saves Blues' Season With Game 5 Overtime Goal Vs. Avalanche

Tyler Bozak saves Blues’ season with Game 5 OT goal vs. Avalanche originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tyler Bozak and the St. Louis Blues did not want to see their season end in Colorado on Wednesday.

Down 3-1 in the series, Bozak ripped a game-winning goal 3:38 into overtime to give the Blues a crucial Game 5 win over the Avalanche. Check out the sequence below:

It certainly looked like the Avalanche was going to advance based on the first 24 minutes of Wednesday’s tilt. Nathan MacKinnon scored two first-period goals before Gabriel Landeskog put Colorado up 3-0 four minutes into the second period.

St. Louis countered with three straight goals off the sticks of Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Justin Faulk.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche back in front 4-3 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, but Robert Thomas picked up the equalizer for St. Louis in the final minute to send the game to OT.

It didn’t take long for Bozak to close the door, blasting a slap shot past Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The goal was just Bozak’s second of the postseason.

Puck drop for Game 6 will take place in St. Louis at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The Avalanche will be looking to reach their first conference final since 2002, while the Blues will be looking to earn one last trip to Colorado for Game 7.