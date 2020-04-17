Los Angeles Dodgers

Watch: Vin Scully Narrates New Dodgers Video

By Associated Press

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left speaks during a pregame ceremony.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed off some of their stadium renovations in a video narrated by retired broadcaster Vin Scully and posted on social media.

Construction work has continued during the coronavirus pandemic to create two acres of interactive areas, retail and concessions behind the outfield pavilions.

Scully ponders when the return to Dodger Stadium will occur.

“Well, as that noted baseball philosopher Yogi Berra once said, ‘I wish I had an answer to that because I’m tired of answering that question,’” Scully said, chuckling.

He told fans to “stay healthy, stay safe and sometime soon opening day will be on the horizon.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBDodger StadiumVin ScullyBaseball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us