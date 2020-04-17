Watch: Vin Scully Narrates New Dodgers Video

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed off some of their stadium renovations in a video narrated by retired broadcaster Vin Scully and posted on social media.

Construction work has continued during the coronavirus pandemic to create two acres of interactive areas, retail and concessions behind the outfield pavilions.

Scully ponders when the return to Dodger Stadium will occur.

“Well, as that noted baseball philosopher Yogi Berra once said, ‘I wish I had an answer to that because I’m tired of answering that question,’” Scully said, chuckling.

He told fans to “stay healthy, stay safe and sometime soon opening day will be on the horizon.”